|
|
Liuda (Krivaitis) Senuta, 98, of Exeter, N.H., formerly of Brockton, passed away March 5, 2020. Native of Lithuania where she was a school teacher, she came to the U.S. in 1949 to Brockton. She was a retired ILGWU seamstress in garment manufacturing for Lewiston Ltd. and Davis Clothing. She was an active St. Casimir Church communicant and taught at Lithuanian Saturday School in Milton for several decades. Liuda was the wife of the late Vaclovas Senuta; beloved mother of Algimantas Senuta of Exeter, N.H. and Vytenis and his wife Danguole Senuta of Duxbury and the late Gediminas Senuta; loving grandmother of Audra Davis, Daina Senuta, Augustas Senuta and Lina Senuta. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, March 11, 4 - 8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Thursday at 9:30 a.m., funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Michael Church, Avon and burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Boston Lithuanian School, 281 Maple St. Danvers MA 01923. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com for her full biography or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020