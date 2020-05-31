Lloyd E. "Sonny" Pike, age 51, of Brockton, died May 19, 2020 at Life Hope Hospice Center of RI, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on April 28, 2020 in Rhode Island. Sonny was born, raised and educated in Brockton, son of Gloria R. (Gomes) Pike of Brockton and the late John F. Pike. For many years he was employed as a technician in the HVAC industry. He was a member of the Laborers Union 721. He attended Brockton High School and Clark University. In his youth, Sonny played hockey, and was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins. He was known to be the life of the party, enjoyed country music, and working in his yard. He especially loved to travel to Hawaii and enjoyed scuba diving. But, he was most proud of his daughter Kayla and her accomplishments. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving daughter Kayla Pike of Stoughton. He was the brother of Lisa White and her husband George of Wareham, Tara Molino and her husband Joseph of Carver, Tisha Hall and her husband Mark of Berkley and John Pike of Brockton. He is also survived by four nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces, a great-nephew, his aunts, uncles, cousins, former wife Cynthia (Sweeney) Pike and Godchild, Elizabeth Brooks of Brockton. A celebration of Sonnys life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2020.