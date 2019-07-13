|
Lois B. Carleton of Marana, Ariz., formerly of Brockton, Mass., passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, with her family by her side. She is survived by Joseph E. Carleton, husband of 58 years; and her sons, Joseph, Charles, and Christopher, with their wives Joan, Catherine, and Heather. She had six grandchildren, Thomas, Madeline, Louisa, Eric, Kacey, and Sean. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., corner of Route 14 and 58, Hanson, Mass. Burial will be private. For directions and to sign Lois' online guest book, visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 13, 2019