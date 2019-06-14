|
|
Lois E. (Hannan) Mannion, 83, of Brockton, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, following a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Lillian Hannan, and a graduate of Brockton High School. Prior to her retirement, Lois worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Southgate Electric. She later worked the Election Day polls at Hancock School, and was a much loved babysitter to family and friends. Lois was a life member and longtime treasurer of V.F.W. Post 1046 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the Red Hat Society, the 20th Century Catholic Women's Club, and the "Friday Flowers" bowling team at Westgate Lanes. She assisted the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary with staging many Brockton Memorial Day parades, and lent her voice to the chorus in the "Potpourri" shows at Brockton High School. Lois enjoyed reading, Sudoku puzzles, playing bocce, and volunteering as a reading coach at the Raymond School. She was the beloved mother of Donna Astuto and her husband Larry of Avon, and the late Michael Mannion; loving sister of Gerald Hannan of Avon and the late Joan Samry, Dorothy Keating, James and Leo Hannan; and the dear aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to call on Sunday, June 16, from 4 -7 p.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main Street, Brockton. Lois' funeral will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from Waitt Funeral Home, funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 87 North Main St., Avon, and burial at Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on June 14, 2019