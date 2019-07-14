|
Lois I. (Green) Gary, age 85, of Raynham died Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a period of failing health. She was the devoted wife of the late Malcolm Gary. Lois was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Harry and Sarah (Marshall) Green and was a 1950 graduate of Brockton High School. Before living with her daughter Heidi in Raynham, Lois had lived over 40 years in East Bridgewater. For many years, Lois was a line assembler in the electronics industry at Northrop Grunnam, Honeywell and Raytheon. Lois loved to travel, especially trips to Disney World, trips to the casino, camping, and was always on the ready to go out to eat. She will be remembered as a quiet lady with a dry sense of humor. Lois was the mother of Linda Tansey and her husband Bernie of Taunton; Donna Lewis and her husband Guy of Halifax; Cindy Carlson and her husband David of Wareham, Tammye Purslow and her husband David of Fall River, Malcolm Gary Jr. of Halifx and Heidi Allen and her husband Kevin of Raynham. She also leaves nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson. She was also the sister of Arthur Green of Belfast, Maine, and the late Ronald and Harry Green. At Lois' request, services will be private.
Published in The Enterprise on July 14, 2019