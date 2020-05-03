Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Lois Linder


1922 - 2020
Lois Linder Obituary
Lois (McCabe) Linder, of Avon, passed away April 27, 2020 at the age of 97. Lois was born in South Easton, Mass. in 1922. A graduate of Oliver Ames High School, she participated in field hockey and basketball. Lois entered the U.S. Navy WAVES during WWII in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1949. Upon her discharge from service she lived in Avon, Mass. and she attended Brockton Academy of Beauty Culture, working as a hairdresser before raising her family. She was employed as a secretary and regional clerk for the Commission for the Blind for 24 years. After retirement she spent winters in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and frequently traveled. She loved spending time with her family and friends, meat raffles at the Avon VFW, and participating in the annual Memorial Day Parade as a proud veteran. She is survived by her daughter Joni Linder of Avon, Mass. and son-in-Law Joseph Michael Grant of Avon, Mass. She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephen and Meghan Mallett of Avon, Mass., Kenessa and Daniel DiCesare of Middleborough, Mass., and William LaBlue of Avon, Mass.; great-grandchildren Kylie and Charles Mallett of Avon, Mass. and Jonathan and Ryan DiCesare of Middleborough, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her daughters Jeanne Davis and Barbara Linder, her longtime partner Herb Chapman, her parents Raymond and Maybelle McCabe, as well as her siblings Harry McCabe, George McCabe, and Faye Bates. A celebration of Lois' life will be held at a later date due to current restrictions of the ongoing pandemic. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph. For online guest book, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020
