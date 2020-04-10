|
Lorena Charlotte (Kidder) Leonard, age 90, of Middleborough, formerly of North Easton, died peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home. Born in North Easton, she was the daughter of the late Earl Seymour and Elizabeth Eliza (Osborne) Kidder. Lorena grew up and was educated in North Easton. In 1954, she moved to Middleborough with her family. For many years, Lorena worked as a cook for the Susan Welch Rest Home, formerly located on North Main Street in Middleborough, retiring in the late 1960s. She kept herself active with various hobbies, homemaking a priority as well as keeping busy with the grandchildren. Lorena was the beloved wife of the late Richard Carlton Leonard; devoted mother of Richard D. Leonard and his wife Cathy of Stoughton, Lorena C. Brown and her husband Kevin of Franklin and Norman E. Leonard and his wife Lana of Suffield, Conn.; loving grandmother of Blythe Murphy and her husband Michael, Sara Brown, Laura Brown, Kendra Brown, Hanna Brown, Falyn Rasmussen and the late Amanda Brown; great-grandmother of Victoria, Kaitlyn, Charlotte, Michael, Benjamin, Matthew, Isabella, Lucas, Amelia, Scarlett and Eleanor; dear sister of BettyEva Holmberg of North Easton and the late Emerson Kidder. Funeral and interment services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider helping a local family affected by the current crisis. For online condolences, please visit our web site, www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2020