1/1
Loretta A. Hurley
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta A. Hurley, 76, of Whitman passed away July 19, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Leo F. Hurley of Whitman, and her sister, of Mary C. Dineen of Whitman. She was the aunt of Lisa M. Dineen of Whitman, Kevin F. Dineen of Whitman, James M. Hurley of Ogunquit, ME, Thomas F. Hurley of Falmouth, Steven P. Hurley of Boston, and Paul L. Hurley of Plymouth. Also survived by several great-nephews. Loretta was born in Brockton. She was a graduate with honors of Whitman-Hanson High School, Class of 1962, and also a graduate of Stonehill College. She worked for Stonehill College for many years as an Associate Registrar. She also loved to read. Relatives and friends invited to attend visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Thursday, July 23, 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday in Holy Ghost Church at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
May she rest in peace. Our condolences to her family. The Class of 1962 Whitman-Hanson Regional HS
Mary-Jane Ricker-Harris
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved