Loretta A. Hurley, 76, of Whitman passed away July 19, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Leo F. Hurley of Whitman, and her sister, of Mary C. Dineen of Whitman. She was the aunt of Lisa M. Dineen of Whitman, Kevin F. Dineen of Whitman, James M. Hurley of Ogunquit, ME, Thomas F. Hurley of Falmouth, Steven P. Hurley of Boston, and Paul L. Hurley of Plymouth. Also survived by several great-nephews. Loretta was born in Brockton. She was a graduate with honors of Whitman-Hanson High School, Class of 1962, and also a graduate of Stonehill College. She worked for Stonehill College for many years as an Associate Registrar. She also loved to read. Relatives and friends invited to attend visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Thursday, July 23, 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday in Holy Ghost Church at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com
.