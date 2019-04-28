|
Loretta G. Ring, 97, of East Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019, at her home following a period of failing health. Loretta was pre-deceased by her husbands, E. Donald Ring and Anthony Cruz, both of East Bridgewater. Born in New Bedford, she was a longtime resident of East Bridgewater and Bridgewater. A career educator for 33 years, she influenced the lives of countless students in the school systems of Fairhaven, Middleboro, Avon, West Bridgewater and East Bridgewater. Loretta was very active in area science fairs, as well as, mentoring many education majors who practice taught with her. The community benefited from her generosity of time with the Girl Scouts, Conservation Commission, North River Collaborative, the Bridgewater Council on Aging and Americans with Disabilities. In East Bridgewater, she was an active participant in the Public Health Nurses Association, Catholic Women's Club, and Retired Teachers Association. As a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church, she directed the CCD program, was a eucharistic minister, and served on the Parish Council. Music was a large part of her life. She played piano and was also a National Champion Military Drum Major, playing trombone in the concert orchestra. Classroom music and directing musicals, as well as, performing with the Fairhaven and Bridgewater Players, was another aspect of community involvement. She is survived by her much-loved children, Kathleen and Bill McCarthy of Westwood, Dr. Michael Ring and Patti Zimmer of Carver, and Stephen E. Ring (deceased) and his wife Lauretta Ring of East Bridgewater; proud "Gram" of Caitlin, Lauren, Kelly, Angela, Amanda, Alison, Pamela, Stephen, and 7 great-grandchildren. Loretta is also survived by equally-loved stepchildren, Anthony Cruz Jr. of East Bridgewater, Thomas Cruz of Carver, Richard Cruz of East Bridgewater, Michael Cruz of East Bridgewater, and Elaine Sands of East Bridgewater. In addition, 11 step-grandchildren and their spouses and 22 step-great-grandchildren. She leaves a sister, Lillian Dupre of Bridgewater; brothers, Ray of Kingston and Bill of Bourne, and was the sister of the late Annette Adamiec and Bob Dupre. All are cordially invited to a Mass of Christian burial at St. John's Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, MA 02333. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019