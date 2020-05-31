Lori M. Maraglia
Lori M. Maraglia, age 57, of Brockton, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Josephine J. (Williams) Maraglia and was a lifelong Brockton resident. Lori was a graduate of Brockton High School and UMass-Boston. She was currently employed at the Department of Transitional Assistance and had been employed there for 35 years. Lori enjoyed city politics and used to work at the city polls during election time. She loved baseball and was a NY Yankees fan and enjoyed going to Spring Training games. She also enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod and traveling to see her friends. Lori was a caregiver for her parents during their illnesses. Lori is survived by her brothers, David Maraglia and his wife Susan, Paul Maraglia and Mark Maraglia and his wife Linda. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and dear friends. Due to Covid-19 Guidelines, private family services will be held. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2020.
