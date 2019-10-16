|
|
Lorraine Ann (Kilduff) Lee, 85, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Plymouth, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Patrick Lee. She is survived by her beloved children, Eleanor Perrotta, Debra Flanigan and her husband Michael, Paul Lee, Mary Raynard and her husband Richard, Brian Lee and his wife Valerie, Laurie Regan and her husband James and the late Robert Lee and his wife Carey. She is also survived by 20 loving grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren (with another one on the way); and her sister, Barbara Pelchat. Following cremation a memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 10 a.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater. Interment will be at a later date in the Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Memorial visitation will be on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Ste. 104, Natick, MA 01760 or Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Rd., Ste. 3, Plymouth, MA 02360. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019