Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine A. Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine A. Lee Obituary
Lorraine Ann (Kilduff) Lee, 85, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Plymouth, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Patrick Lee. She is survived by her beloved children, Eleanor Perrotta, Debra Flanigan and her husband Michael, Paul Lee, Mary Raynard and her husband Richard, Brian Lee and his wife Valerie, Laurie Regan and her husband James and the late Robert Lee and his wife Carey. She is also survived by 20 loving grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren (with another one on the way); and her sister, Barbara Pelchat. Following cremation a memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 10 a.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater. Interment will be at a later date in the Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Memorial visitation will be on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Ste. 104, Natick, MA 01760 or Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Rd., Ste. 3, Plymouth, MA 02360. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now