Lorraine E. (O'Dell) Lazzaro of Wareham, formerly of Whitman, died April 23, 2019, in the All American Assisted Living in Wareham, at the age of 77. Lorraine was born in Boston, where she was raised and educated. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Manetta) and William O'Dell. Lorraine along with her late husband John owned and operated Perfect Print in Brockton for many years. Mrs. Lazzaro loved to travel to Florida, visit Disney World but enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. Wife of the late John R. Lazzaro Sr., she was the mother of Jean M. Shirey of Bourne and John R. Lazzaro Jr. of Hanover; sister of the late Jean McKenna; Nana to Christyn Lazzaro of West Roxbury, Scott Shirey of Bellingham and John R. Lazzaro III of Hanover. Visiting hours will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, and conclude with a service in the funeral home at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lorraine may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton, MA 02780. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2019