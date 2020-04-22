|
Lorraine I. (Perrault) Sullivan, 91, of Taunton and formerly of Brockton, passed away April 19, 2020. She was born in Brockton, one of 12 children, a daughter of the late Leo and Susan (Ford) Perrault and graduated from Brockton High School in 1946. She was retired from Brockton Public Schools where she had worked in the cafeterias at Hancock School and North Junior High. Lorraine was devoted to her home and family and enjoyed spending time with her cherished grandchildren. She was a decades-long parishioner of St. Edward/St. Edith Stein Church. Lorraine was the wife of the late Albert; beloved mother of Joseph Sullivan (and Jeanne) of South Dennis, Shawn Sullivan (and Ann-Marie) of Taunton, Susan Sullivan of Garland, Texas, Maureen Gilson (and Charles) of Middleboro, Kelli-Jean Chaves (and Vasco) of Lakeville; loving grandmother of Kevin Sullivan (and Cathy), Kerri Petti (and Michael), Michael and Morgan Sullivan, Courtney and Casey Chaves, Molly, Connor and Ian Gilson; dear great-grandmother of Lorelei and Liam Petti, Colin and Katlin Sullivan, and Jack Sullivan; sister of Rosemary Harkins and the late Norman Perrault, Leo Perrault, Madeleine Rein, Beverly Korske, Beatrice Klietz, Rita Sullivan, Frances Mann, Susan Augenti, Audrey Silva and Robert Perrault; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private family funeral will be held with burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020