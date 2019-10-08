|
Lorraine M. (Reardon) (Yourkewicz) Sheehan, 88, of West Bridgewater, passed away October 3, 2019. A 1949 graduate of Brockton High School, she loved attending the class reunions and catching up with old friends. She had worked for Component Manufacturing and Allied Auto Parts for many years. Lorraine was the beloved wife of Edward E. Sheehan for 7 years; loving mother of Laurie Smith of Brockton, Susan, David and Pamela Sheehan and the late James Yourkewicz, Edward Yourkewicz, and Michael Sheehan; dear grandmother of Mathew and Andrew Smith, Ashley, Faith, Jared, and Jason Sheehan, and the late Christopher Sheehan; and great-grandmother of Lilly, Caiden, Riley, and Brielle. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, Oct. 10, from 2-5 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Animal Protection Center of SE MA, 1300 West Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 8, 2019