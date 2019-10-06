|
|
Louie Ugo, born, February 9, 1929, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully September 30, 2019, in his sleep, at the age of 90, at the Venice Tidewell Hospice House. He was a native of Stoughton, Mass., and longtime resident of Ogunquit, Maine, and Venice, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Hallett Ugo. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Debbie Ugo; daughter and son-in-law, Marylou Ugo and Daniel Walker; and granddaughter, Amy DaSilva. He was predeceased by his infant son, James Ugo. He was also cherished by his nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at the Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Ave. S, Venice, Fla. Gathering for friends and family to follow. Please share condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019