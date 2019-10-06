Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louie Ugo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louie Ugo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louie Ugo Obituary
Louie Ugo, born, February 9, 1929, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully September 30, 2019, in his sleep, at the age of 90, at the Venice Tidewell Hospice House. He was a native of Stoughton, Mass., and longtime resident of Ogunquit, Maine, and Venice, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Hallett Ugo. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Debbie Ugo; daughter and son-in-law, Marylou Ugo and Daniel Walker; and granddaughter, Amy DaSilva. He was predeceased by his infant son, James Ugo. He was also cherished by his nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at the Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Ave. S, Venice, Fla. Gathering for friends and family to follow. Please share condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now