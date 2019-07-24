|
Louis "Louie" Dominic Pelaggi Sr., husband of the late Mary (Ferrini) Pelaggi, and son of the late Louis D. and Anna Pelaggi, passed away on July 10, 2019, at the Colonial Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Weymouth, at the age of 94. Mr. Pelaggi was born in Brockton and attended school there, and then went on to serve with the 586th anti-aircraft battalion with the U.S. Army during World War II in England, France, Belgium, and Germany. He also traveled as part of the 4th Special Services Group entertaining the troops. After his service in the Army, he attended and graduated from Coyne Electrical School in Brockton and was employed by Sears Roebuck Co. for 37 years, retiring in 1986. He was well known on the South Shore as a jazz guitarist, having played with many groups from small jazz combos to 20 piece big bands since he was sixteen years old. From 2011 to 2016, he entertained the elderly at various Life Care facilities with pianist and vocalist Dolly Fruzzetti. Louie also enjoyed competing as a member of the Satucket Pistol Team and as a member of the Avon Fish and Game Club. He was inducted in as an honorary member of I Company, 3rd Battalion, 502nd Parachute Infantry, 101st Airborne Unit in 2018. He enjoyed gardening, photography, and time with his family and friends. During the past year, Lou attended Harmony Adult Care and enjoyed playing his guitar, telling stories and making people smile. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh and great sense of humor, values, and positive attitude. Mr. Pelaggi had been a resident of Avon and a member of Saint Michael's Parish, Avon, since 1955. Lou leaves behind his five children and their spouses, Marianne and George Baird of Plymouth, Teresa Mitchell of Abington and her companion, Bill Bettuchi of Whitman, Louis Jr. and Cynthia Pelaggi of Raynham, Christine and Ronald Parkinson of Avon and Mary-Lou and Dennis Shea of Raynham; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews; and a sister-in-law, Anne Ferrini. Louie will also be missed by his musical companion, Dolly Fruzzetti, and her daughter, Susan. A memorial gathering will be held at the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, he had asked that donations may be made to the Avon Fish and Game, Inc., 113 Granite Street, Avon, MA 02322. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 24, 2019