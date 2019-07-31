|
Louis E. Tartaglia Jr., age 78, of Brockton, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, of renal failure after years of cancer treatments. A lifelong Brocktonian, he was the son of the late Louis E. Tartaglia Sr. and Mary (Volta) Tartaglia. A dedicated family man, Louis is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 52 years, Ernestine "Tina" (Johnson) Tartaglia; and their son, Michael. He leaves behind older brother, Charles Tartaglia and wife Penelope and fraternal twin brother, Henry "Hank" Tartaglia and wife Kathleen. He was the brother-in-law of Judith Johnson; Godfather to Enrico Tartaglia and Diane (Tartaglia) Kashgagian. Survived by a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with many friends and colleagues. Louis was a 1959 graduate of Brockton High School, and in 1964, he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Bradford-Durfee College of Technology (now UMass-Dartmouth). His early career included time spent as an engineer with Stone & Webster while also earning his Real Estate broker's license. In the early 1980s, former Mayor Paul Studenski hired him as the Brockton Public Schools' Buildings and Maintenance Supervisor; former Mayor Carl Pitaro then appointed him as citywide Health Department's Executive Health Officer, where he served nearly thirty years until the time of his passing. Louis was an avid follower of local politics who could often be found holding court at a table in George's Cafe or sitting in the front of CM Petti's Market. Mr. Tartaglia enjoyed fishing for striper on Cape Cod Canal and casino gaming at a variety of resorts with his wife Tina. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 9 a.m. thence to St. Patrick Church, 335 Main St., Brockton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours Thursday 4-7 p.m. Donations in Louis' memory may be made to the Norfolk Center for Cancer Care and Hematology, 1073 Pleasant Street, Brockton, MA 02301. For guest book, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 31, 2019