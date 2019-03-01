|
Louis James Mattie Jr. of Middleboro died on February 26, 2019. He was 51. He was born July 24, 1967, in Taunton, the son of Muriel F. (Chaplic) and the late Louis J. Mattie and attended area schools. A professional truck driver, Louis treasured his family. He loved Harley's, fishing and collecting arrowheads. He enjoyed cooking for others and sharing recipes. Louis loved people. He made friends wherever he went and never left a room without sharing a joke or two. Beloved son of Muriel F. (Chaplic) Mattie of Middleboro, he was the cherished father of Louis James Mattie III and his fiance Angela Perry of Middleboro and Sheila Mattie of Wareham; adored grandfather of Harleigh Mattie of Wareham, who was the light of his life; loving brother of Kathy Boileau of Wareham, Lori (twin sister) Wrightington and Kimberly Mattie, both of Middleboro. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visiting hours Monday from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street (corner of School Street), Middleboro. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 Fifth Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. To send flowers and condolences, www.oneillfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019