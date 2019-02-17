|
|
Louis "Joe" LaGarde, age 77, of South Easton, died February 14, 2019 at Signature Healthcare/ Brockton Hospital. Joe was the longtime companion of Patricia Flanagan of South Easton. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late Albert J. and Delia M. (Dupuy) LaGarde. Joe was a proud nine year Navy veteran who served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Before his retirement in 2009 he was the owner of Moms Treasures in Brockton for many years. Joe enjoyed working with furniture at Flanagans Auction in Brockton, gardening and the many camping adventures on the East Coast that he shared with Patty in their motor home. Joe is survived by a stepdaughter Kathleen Loiselle of Avon, two sisters-in law Mary LaGarde of Middleboro and Phyllis LaGarde of Ohio and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Albert, Richard, Donald, Raymond, Robert and Leonard LaGarde and stepfather of the late Michael LaGarde. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Monday, February 18, from 2 - 4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery. Please consider donations in Joes name to the , PO Box 1430, Cincinnati, OH 45250. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019