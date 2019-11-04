|
|
Louise E. (Sears) Milley, 86, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Copley at Stoughton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, after a long period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Carson A. Milley. Born in Boston, she was raised and educated in Hyde Park and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. Mrs. Milley was a longtime resident of Stoughton and previously lived in Brockton for over 15 years. She worked as a Child Care Provider for the YMCA in Stoughton, as well privately, for many years. She was a dedicated homemaker. mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Mrs. Milley is survived by her daughter, Caryn Milley Shea and her husband John of Stoughton and her son, William Milley and his wife Diane of Raynham. She was the beloved "Weezie" to her granddaughter, Jacqueline Milley Shea Blankenburg and her husband Erich Blankenburg of Halifax and her grandson, Carson Milley Shea and his wife Sarah of Easton. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter Charley Milley Blankenburg, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral prayers will be offered in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Wednesday, November 6, at 12 p.m. Visiting hours prior to the prayers from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Louise's memory may be made to Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Mall Rd., Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 4, 2019