Louise F. (Wennergren) McAnaugh, 86, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died November 4, 2020. A graduate of Brockton High School, Louise worked as a cashier at Farmer's Butcher Shop for many years and later in the deli department at Shaw's until retirement. Louise resided at Battles Farm Drive for over 30 years, where she decorated "over the top" for every holiday. She enjoyed playing golf at Rockland Golf Course, where she was a longtime member, and her daily Budweiser. Louise was the beloved mother of Laura L. Moore (and Ernest) of Brockton, and John McAnaugh (and Patty) of Easthampton; former wife of William J. McAnaugh; grandmother of Dawn, Colleen, Stephen, Cheryl, Joshua, Ryan and Jessica; great-grandmother of 10; great great-grandmother of 3; and the sister of the late Greta Wennergren. Following cremation, all are welcome to calling hours on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 3-6 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private burial. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
