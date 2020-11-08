1/1
Louise F. McAnaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise F. (Wennergren) McAnaugh, 86, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died November 4, 2020. A graduate of Brockton High School, Louise worked as a cashier at Farmer's Butcher Shop for many years and later in the deli department at Shaw's until retirement. Louise resided at Battles Farm Drive for over 30 years, where she decorated "over the top" for every holiday. She enjoyed playing golf at Rockland Golf Course, where she was a longtime member, and her daily Budweiser. Louise was the beloved mother of Laura L. Moore (and Ernest) of Brockton, and John McAnaugh (and Patty) of Easthampton; former wife of William J. McAnaugh; grandmother of Dawn, Colleen, Stephen, Cheryl, Joshua, Ryan and Jessica; great-grandmother of 10; great great-grandmother of 3; and the sister of the late Greta Wennergren. Following cremation, all are welcome to calling hours on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 3-6 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private burial. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waitt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved