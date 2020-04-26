|
|
Louise M. (Fogarty) Kenneally, age 88, of Brockton, died peacefully April 21, 2020. Louise was the loving wife for 65 years of James Kenneally, and daughter of the late Herbert and Elizabeth (OConnor) Fogarty. Louise loved books and loved reading. At age sixteen, three years after her fathers death, Louise began her career as a librarian; a few years later, at the Washington Village Branch, (Boston) one of the few libraries located in a public housing project, she met her future husband. Meanwhile, she won a scholarship for Notre Dame Academy (Roxbury) and Emmanuel College. She then earned a masters degree at Simmons College and did additional study at Clark University. In 1961, she began her forty year career at Stonehill College, where she served as college archivist and special collections librarian, and for several years held elective office in the New England Archivists Association. Louise enjoyed the theater, especially Huntington Productions, and visiting cities notably Chicago, New Orleans, and San Francisco and other countries, particularly those in western Europe. She took the most joy in time at the beach with her grandchildren. She served as president of St. Patricks School Guild, provided transportation to the needy and meals to the hungry; for a few years after her retirement, she sang in a local choir at various locations including, ironically, at Heights Crossing where she spent her last year of life. A caring, loving, woman, she enriched the lives of everyone she touched. In addition to her husband, Louise is also survived by her devoted children, Stephen and his wife Judith, Ann and her husband Mark, David and his wife Cheryl; her eight grandchildren, Stephanie, Matthew, Gregory, Eve, Nicole, James, Joanna, and Maureen, and one great grandchild, Liam. She was the sister of the late Paul Fogarty, and best friend of the late Barbara Tremble Maroney. Louise will be buried at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Donations in her honor can be made to the Kenneally Professorship, Office of Advancement, Stonehill College, 320 Washington Street, North Easton, MA 02357. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020