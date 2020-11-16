Louise P. (Charlone) Barnard, 76, of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas L. Barnard, Sr. Born on November 28, 1943 in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Charlone and Doris (Rosenblatt) Charlone. Louise is survived by her children, Diane and John Pellegrino, Debra and James Curran and Kenneth Jerauld; and her stepchildren Thomas L. Barnard, Jr. and Marialena Barnard. She is survived by her sister, Denise Pettinato, and brother-in-law Matthew Pettinato. She is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Louise was predeceased by her brother, Louis Charlone, and sister, Lorraine Trim. A private service was held in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com