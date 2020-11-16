1/
Louise P. Barnard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise P. (Charlone) Barnard, 76, of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas L. Barnard, Sr. Born on November 28, 1943 in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Charlone and Doris (Rosenblatt) Charlone. Louise is survived by her children, Diane and John Pellegrino, Debra and James Curran and Kenneth Jerauld; and her stepchildren Thomas L. Barnard, Jr. and Marialena Barnard. She is survived by her sister, Denise Pettinato, and brother-in-law Matthew Pettinato. She is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Louise was predeceased by her brother, Louis Charlone, and sister, Lorraine Trim. A private service was held in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved