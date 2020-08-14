Louise R. (Richardson) Tilton, age 77, of North Easton, formerly of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Residence at Five Corners in North Easton. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur R. Tilton, Sr, who died on July 14, 2017. Born in Boston, MA on March 2, 1943, she was a loving daughter of the late Alvon and Ruth (Dame) Richardson. Louise grew up and was educated in Boston and was a graduate of Abilene Christian College in Texas. She was a retired librarian, having worked for the Boston Public Library. Mrs. Tilton had made her home in North Easton for the past two years and was a former thirty-four year resident of Stoughton. A member of the Edgewood Church of Christ in Mansfield, she was an avid reader and especially loved spending time with family. She is survived by her devoted siblings: James West of Wrentham, Lillian Guilbault of Avon, Elna Sullivan of Oregon, Jane Moore of West Bridgewater, Paul Truesdale of Brockton and the late Warren Richardson. Private visitation and funeral services were held on Friday, August 14th at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home in Mansfield. Burial followed at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
