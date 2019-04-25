Home

Louise T. (Vass) Ramondetta, 88, of Bourne and formerly of Brockton, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 under the loving care of her family and hospice. She was he beloved wife of Alfred A. Ramondetta (retired Brockton Police Dept.) Born June 24, 1930 in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. Vass and Mary E. (Flood) Vass. Raised in Brockton, she graduated from Brockton High School in 1948. In high school she met her partner for life, Alfred. They married in 1952 and shared a beautiful marriage of 66 years. They were an amazing example of love, friendship and loyalty to all who knew them. Louise worked as a bookkeeper for many years for Brockton Chamber of Commerce, Franks Restaurant and other local businesses. She was a loving and involved aunt/Godmother to so many. She enjoyed sending cards for special occasions to her family and friends - you knew from the handwriting on the envelop that she remembered you for a holiday, birthday, etc. She also enjoyed playing cards with her girlfriends, helping with the Brockton High School Reunion Committee and taking long rides to nowhere with Alfred all over New England. She was a communicant of St. Edward Church in Brockton, Our Lady of the Rosary in Stoughton and Christ the King Parish in Mashpee. In addition to her husband Alfred, she is survived by her dear niece, Bettina Holton; and her special great-nephews, "her boys", Brady and Antonio Holton; she loved all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and Godchildren; her sisters-in-law, Marie (Dwight) Holton and Anita (Andre) Poyant. She was the sister of the late Mary Principe, Virginia Mahon, Russell B. Vass and William B. "Hooper" Vass. She was the sister-in-law of the late Ray (Carol) Ramondetta and John Ramondetta. She is survived by her dear nieces and caretakers, Bettina Holton and Ellen Ferguson. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Friday at 10 a.m. thence to St. Edith Stein Parish, 71 East Main St., Brockton where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Thursday 4-7 p.m. For guest book and directions, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019
