Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Louise Tanderes 97, of Pembroke, passed away in her sleep on Thursday, December 22, 2019. She leaves behind 2 sons, David Still and Ken Manchester; and two stepchildren, Gene Tanderes and Cheryl Nickerson. She also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a resident of Pembroke for almost 70 years. She enjoyed volunteering at the Pembroke Library and also being active in town and at social activities. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, on Tuesday, January 7, from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020
