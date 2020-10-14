1/1
Lucia G. Thibeault
Lucia Gloria (Casieri) Thibeault, 89, of Brockton, died peacefully at home on October 11, 2020. Gloria was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Thibeault, retired Captain, Brockton Fire Dept. One of six children, Gloria was the daughter of the late Mary and Francis Casieri. A lifelong resident of Brockton, she was a graduate of Brockton High School. Gloria was the loving mother of Robert F. Thibeault, BPD retired, and his wife Michele of Brockton, Thomas N. Thibeault and his wife Gail of Halifax, and the late Mary Ann Thibeault; devoted grandmother of Jessica, Robin, Mary, Renee, Jacqueline, Thomas, Michael, and Judi; great-grandmother of 11. Predeceased by her brother Michael Casieri and sisters Marie Ferreira and Anna Perry; Gloria leaves behind her sister, Rose Sargent of Carver, and brother, Joseph Casieri and his wife Mary of Brockton; and many nieces and nephews, including her loving niece Janice. A heartfelt thank you to Gloria's "angels" Naomie, Joaddan, Marie, and Thara, for providing loving care to her and her family. All are welcome to calling hours Friday, Oct. 16, from 4-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, her funeral service Saturday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Calvary Cemetery. Due to COVID regulations, masks are required. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
