|
|
Lucien A. Duford, age 97, of Brockton, died May 11, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was the devoted husband of the late Gertrude A. (Aguiar) for 58 years. Lucien was born and raised in Lydonville, Vermont and had lived in Brockton for over 70 years. During World War II, Lucien served in the U.S. Army in the European Theatre. He retired from the City of Brockton Department of Public Works after many years of service. Lucien had been a member of the Club National for many years and loved watching baseball and football. He will be remembered as a very giving man who would do anything for you. He was loved by all. Most importantly, Lucien cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Lucien was the father of Joseph Duford and his wife Cathy of Brockton, Elizabeth Francoeur and her husband Steven of Bridgewater, Paul Duford and his wife Mary of N. Dighton and the late Linda LeGay. He also leaves eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be private with burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lucien's name to the MA COVID-19 Relief Fund c/o Foundation for Business Equity 265 Franklin Street, Box 304 Boston MA 02110. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Face Book at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 17, 2020