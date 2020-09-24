1/1
Lucy M. Eaton
Lucy M. Eaton, 86, of West Bridgewater, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her Cape home in Pocasset, under the care of her family and hospice. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jack; 4 daughters, Nancy Lyon of Dennis Port, Joan Eaton of Milford, Amy Landry wife of Kevin of North Falmouth, and Susan Armstrong wife of Russell of Moore, OK; as well as 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her brother Fred, sister Irene, and beloved daughter Julie Eaton. Calling hours at Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater on Saturday, September 26th, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 12 p.m., (limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions). For complete obituary, please see the Russel and Pica website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of Cape Cod.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
