Lucy R. Gagliardi
Lucy R. Gagliardi, of Quincy passed away August 20, 2020. Born and raised in Boston, she worked in the garment industry as a seamstress for many years before retiring. She had lived in Quincy for 50 years. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, especially to Europe. Sister of the late John, Joseph and Rosalie Gagliardi. Cousin of Pauline MacLean of Plymouth, and the late Rosalie Kelsey, and John Agostino. Relatives and friends invited to attend a funeral Mass at St. Ann Church, Quincy, Wednesday morning at 10:30. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Childrens Hospital at www.stjude.org. For guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2020.
