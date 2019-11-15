Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Luigi Mariani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luigi A. Mariani


1944 - 2019
Luigi A. Mariani Obituary
Luigi Antonio Mariani, 75, of North Easton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born October 25, 1944, in Pescara, Italy. Luigi was the beloved son of the late Aurelio and Anna (Carusi) Mariani. He came to America in April of 1963 and resided in Canton, where he met the love of his life, Sandra. Luigi was the owner of ACE Commercial Cleaning Business, after retiring, he worked part-time at Shaws Supermarkets in Easton. He enjoyed spending time with his family, taking trips to Foxwoods with his wife, cooking for his family, and maintaining his meticulous yard. Luigi enjoyed his visits with his grandchildren and making them pancakes. Luigi touched the lives of so many people and will be missed by all who knew him. He was always positive and supportive, "Keep the Faith". Married for 50 years, he was the loving husband of Sandra (Saunders) Mariani. Luigi was the adored father of Tanya (Mariani) Lincoln and her husband Al Lincoln of Brockton, Tara (Mariani) D'Arpino and her husband Stephen D'Arpino of Norton, and Jason Mariani of Easton; beloved brother of the late Veneranda Mariani. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Nicole Lincoln, Isabella and John Anthony D'Arpino. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2-5 with a service to follow at 5 p.m. A private cremation will follow. For directions, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 15, 2019
