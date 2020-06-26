Luis A. Molina MD, age 71 of Brockton, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mass General Hospital in Boston. Luis was born and raised in Arequipa, Peru, and was the son of the late Jose and Felicitas (Barriga) Molina. He immigrated to the United States in 1982 with his wife and their two children and has spent the last 38 years living in Brockton. Luis was a physician and a graduate of Universidad Nacional de San Augustin, Facultad de Medicina in Arequipa, Peru. Upon migrating to the United States, he enrolled in English classes at Massasoit Community College. He attended and graduated from Ultrasound Diagnostic School and continued his studies at Harvard Medical School for Continuing Education. In addition to being a physician, he worked as a phlebotomist, ultrasound diagnostic technician, and research scientist. He was known to be an exemplary student and employee, a true gentleman, always wanting to help those in need. Luis enjoyed gardening, music, sports and loved animals. What gave him his most enjoyment was spending time with his family. Most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren, whom he was very proud of. Luis is survived by his daughter, Betty Rada of Brockton; his sons, Luis Molina, Jr. of Carver and Jose Molina of Brockton; his grandchildren, Christian, Jonathan and Ethan Rada and Julianna and Jose Molina. Luis was the youngest of eight children. He was the brother of Eugenia Molina de Lopez and Heraclio Molina Barriga, both of Peru, and the late Efrain Molina Barriga, Oscar Molina Barriga, Jose Agusto Molina Barriga, Cesar Agusto Molina Barriga, and Cesar Felipe Molina Barriga. Luis is also survived by his former wife Luisa Lobaton and many nieces and nephews, who held a special place in his heart. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St (Rte. 123), Brockton on Monday, June 29, 2020, 4-7 pm. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Tuesday at 10am for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 11 am. Social distancing is still in effect; please wear a mask. For online condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 26, 2020.