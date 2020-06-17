Lydia F. Francis
1929 - 2020
Lydia F. (Tubman) Francis of Middleboro died on June 8, 2020. She was 90. She was born on August 3, 1929 in Middleboro, the daughter of the late Kenneth L. and Doris F. (Vickery) Tubman and attended local schools. Lydia worked as a clerk in a clothing store prior to her retirement. She was devoted to her family, loved children and animals and was loved by many. Beloved wife of James A. Francis. Devoted mother of Daniel D. Francis, David A. Francis and the late Duane Francis. Loving sister of Marion Seekell, Elizabeth Sennett and Doris Cobb. Also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street (corner of School Street) Middleboro. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning beginning at 10 o'clock. Interment Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. www.oneillfuneral.com

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 17, 2020.
