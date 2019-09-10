|
Lyn White, 81, of Middleboro, formerly of Easton, died peacefully on September 4, 2019, after a brief illness. She was married to Ed White for 62 years, and was the mother of Jennifer (Joseph) Heine of Hanson and Christopher (Meg) White of PA. Lyn was the proud grandmother of Thomas Heine of Hanson and Drew and Alex White of PA. Predeceased by her brothers, R. Howard Smith and Dr. David Smith, she leaves her sisters-in-law Genevieve Smith of CT, Wanda Higgins of CA, and Christine Bara of CA, along with her nieces, nephews, and many friends. Born September 17, 1937 in Paterson New Jersey, Lyn was the daughter of the late Ona M. and Walter B. Smith. She was raised in Bloomingdale, NJ, and graduated from Butler High School. She earned her undergraduate degree magna cum laude (Phi Beta Kappa) from Wheaton College and worked toward her masters degree at Antioch New England. Lyn wanted to make a difference in the world and leave it a better place, and that she did. In 1967, the Wheaton Farm property in Easton was going to be sold and developed into among other things, possibly an airport. Lyn helped to organize and lead a group of concerned community members to preserve the farm. They worked diligently to raise the funds needed for the Town of Easton to buy the property for future generations to enjoy. Thus began Lyns career in the environmental movement. When the Natural Resources Trust (NRT) of Easton was founded in 1967, Lyn became its first president. For this, she very proudly accepted the Massachusetts Audubon A award in 1970, given in recognition of meritorious action having concern for the face of the land, the quality of the environment, and the meaningfulness of the living experience for those in generations to come. Lyn served on the board of the NRT until 1979. During this time, she was instrumental in the NRTs acquisition of the much-loved Sheep Pasture property, and in the start of its acclaimed environmental education programs. During this time, Lyn also helped other towns to establish land trusts. Lyn continued to work in the environmental field, completing public outreach and education projects for Massachusetts Audubon and The Conversation Law Foundation, and serving as Executive Director of the Neponset River Watershed Association. She remained a participant in local environmental efforts. After their retirement, Lyn and Ed enjoyed many hiking, camping and canoe trips, travelling around the United States in their Cesna airplane after they both learned to fly it. More recently they became snow birds, enjoying winters in Sun City Center, Florida. A celebration of Lyns life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Unity Church, 9 North Main St, No. Easton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lyns name may be made to the Natural Resources Trust of Easton, PO Box 188, North Easton, MA 02356. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019