1/1
Lynne F. Lydon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynne F. Lydon passed away suddenly after a brief illness at the Massachusetts General Hospital on October 12, 2020, at the age of 52. Lynne was the daughter of the late Richie A. Johnson, and is survived by her beloved sons, Patrick and Mark and her husband Patrick Lydon, her mother Karen Marshall and Carl Bruno of Whitman, her two brothers, Brian Johnson of Abington, Christopher Johnson and his wife Anne of Whitman, and her sister, Susan and her husband Robert Del Signore of Londonderry, N.H. All services are private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit ww.blanchardfc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved