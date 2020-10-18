Lynne F. Lydon passed away suddenly after a brief illness at the Massachusetts General Hospital on October 12, 2020, at the age of 52. Lynne was the daughter of the late Richie A. Johnson, and is survived by her beloved sons, Patrick and Mark and her husband Patrick Lydon, her mother Karen Marshall and Carl Bruno of Whitman, her two brothers, Brian Johnson of Abington, Christopher Johnson and his wife Anne of Whitman, and her sister, Susan and her husband Robert Del Signore of Londonderry, N.H. All services are private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit ww.blanchardfc.com
