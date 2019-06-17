Home

Lynne M. Dorman, 68, of Mashpee, formerly of Rockland and Abington, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John A. Dorman. Daughter of the late Woodrow and Ruth (Hill) Hickey, Lynne grew up in Abington and attended Abington High School. She spent 32 years working in the Abington public schools as a beloved cafeteria worker until her retirement in 2014. Lynne enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Lynne is survived by her 3 sons, John A. Dorman Jr. and partner Curt of Chicago, Michael C. Dorman of Paducah, Ky., James W. Dorman and wife Gillian of Mashpee; her brother, Lee Hickey of Abington; 3 grandchildren, Emily, Abigail, Nicholas; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA of Cape Cod, 434 Route 134, Suite D-3, South Dennis, MA 02660. For online guest book, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 17, 2019
