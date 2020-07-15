Lynne Oakley

Lynne Ridder Oakley passed away in her home July 14, 2020, with family, at the age of eighty-four. She was the middle child and only daughter of the late George A. Ridder and Dorothy B. Ridder. Lynne grew up on her family's farm, Ridder Farm, with her two brothers Richard Ridder and the late Jon Ridder. She was a graduate of East Bridgewater High School, class of 1954, and went on to pursue her life long career as a registered nurse attending Brockton Hospital School of Nursing. In the fall of 1957, Lynne married her high school sweetheart, the late Donald A. Oakley, who was a history teacher in East Bridgewater after serving four years in the U.S. Coast Guard. They settled in the town where they were both born, and raised their three children. Lynne was the "Florence Nightingale" of East Bridgewater and best known for her service as the school nurse throughout her career-caring for people young and old all of her life. She was an active lifetime member and believer at the Union Congregational Church where she was loved and worshipped faithfully every Sunday. Lynne will always be held closely in the hearts and in the lifetime of memories of everyone she loved. Lynne is survived by her children, Peter T. Oakley, his wife Kathy, and David A. Oakley, from East Bridgewater, and Karen L. Oakley and life partner Mary Baggao, who reside in Sedona, Arizona. A private graveside service will be held, for family members on July 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, in honor and memory of Lynne Ridder Oakley, donations will be lovingly accepted by Old Colony Hospice and the Union Congregational Church of East Bridgewater. For online condolences, please visit www.blanchardfc.com
