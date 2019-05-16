|
Madeleine (Lynch) Small, 80, of Avon, died peacefully on May 14, 2019. A 1956 graduate of Brockton High School, Madeleine worked as an IBM operator at Bay State Gas for many years. She later worked for Plymouth Home National Bank and Alyce Reizian Bridal until retiring. Mrs. Small was an active member of St. Michael Church in Avon, the Catholic Mothers' Club, and served two terms as a member of the School Committee for the Avon Public School System. Madeleine was predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years, Harvey, her parents, John T. Lynch Sr. and Eleanor (Smith) Lynch, and her brother, John "Jack" Lynch. A doting and nurturing matriarch, Madeleine is survived by her sons, Michael Small and his wife Jeannie of Avon, David Small and his wife Kimberly of Taunton, Jeffrey Small and his wife Jennifer of Fla., and Eric Small and his husband Sean of Salem; devoted grandmother of Kate, Jessica, Abby, DJ, Matthew, Logan, Madison and Cody; loving sister of Eleanor (Lynch) Yenush and her husband Leonard; and sister-in-law of Claire Lynch, all of Bridgewater; "Auntie" of many nieces; and chef and boarder to a veritable army of Avon High School soccer, baseball and basketball teams over the years. All are welcome to calling hours Friday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Saturday at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church and burial at St. Michael Cemetery, both in Avon. Memorial gifts may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on May 16, 2019