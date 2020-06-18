Manuel Combra III, 64, of Bridgewater, died unexpectedly on June 14th. Mac as he was affectionately known, was the loving son of the late Manuel and Eleanor (Ruprecht) and grew up in Middleboro. He was a graduate of BR Class of 1974 and married his high school sweetheart Deborah Sullivan on Sept. 2, 1977. The two settled in Bridgewater where they raised their loving boys. Mac worked as a CDL licensed truck driver for various companies for over 35 years. After retiring from driving, he worked for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for nearly six years, retiring in April 2018. Always a fan of racing and working on cars, Mac spent a lot of time at the local speedways as he was a part of various racing teams. He loved saltwater fishing, day trips with his family, and was planning that trip to Wyoming with his beloved late wife Deborah who tragically passed in a motor vehicle accident in 2017. Mac always loved watching the Patriots as well as NASCAR, having his family over, and was super excited about meeting his newest granddaughter this fall. Manuel was the loving husband of the late Deborah L. Combra and devoted father of Matthew A. Combra and his wife Jessi of Bridgewater and Michael R. Combra and his wife Brittany of Middleboro. Proud Grandpa of Everleigh. Brother of Mary Krebs and her husband Ron of Wareham, and Jessie Quinn and her husband Thomas of Middleboro. Brother-in-law of Laura Melville of East Bridgewater and Pamela J. Fruzzetti of Raynham; son-in-law of Edith Pike of East Bridgewater; uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews; and Super Uncle of Colin Melville whom he loved fishing with and working with around the yard. On Tuesday, June 23rd family and friends are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater for a visitation from 4-6 p.m. and a funeral home service starting at 6 p.m. Please respect social distancing, Covid-19 restrictions, and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah and Mac's name may be made to: Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 511 E. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving, TX 75062. For online guestbook and directions visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 18, 2020.