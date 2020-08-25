Manuel David Varella passed away on Thursday August 20th, 2020, beloved husband of Hazel Luke Varella, and son of Manuel and Augusta (Caires) Varella. Born August 29, 1934, he resided in Easton all his life. A 1953 Oliver Ames High School Graduate, he was very active in basketball and baseball particularly as a pitcher and also played for the Easton Huskies. After earning at Boston University his bachelors and masters degrees' in education, Manuel was hired by the Easton School Department in 1958. Manuel served for 38 years in various capacities -as a teacher, principal of the Junior High School and assistant to the superintendent. In 2009 he was inducted into the OAHS Athletic Hall of Fame. Married to Hazel for 59 years, they have two sons, John David and James Robert. John and his wife Amanda have two children, Emma Katherine and John Alexander. Manuel's late sisters and their husbands passed many years ago, Mary and George Cravenho, Constance and Charles Ferreira and Rose and Danunzio Alessandri. There are many nephews and nieces. Funeral Service's will be private. A celebration of Manuel's life will be held in the spring. Donations may be made to the Easton Historical Society, PO Box 3, North Easton, Ma 02356. If you would like to share a memory or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.sefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements provided by Southeast Funeral Home, North Easton, MA.