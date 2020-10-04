1/1
Marc R. Peters
1972 - 2020
Marc R. Peters, 47, of Brockton, passed away on September 26th, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Son of Donna (Eidson) Peters of Brockton and Daniel Peters. Marc was born in Norwood where he was raised and educated. Beloved Grandson of the late Gladys and Jess Eidson of Easton. Marc began his career as a certified CDL driver in the transportation industry. Later, he worked as a lobsterman in Plymouth and a hard landscaper in Plainville. His grandparents Gladys and Jess Eidson were instrumental in influencing his younger years and his love for nature and mechanics. Marc enjoyed hunting, fishing, backwoods camping, auto mechanics and was an avid outdoorsman. Marc was very outgoing, funny and personable. As a youth he was in Boy Scouts and is a member of the Bushcraft Survival Preppers and the Pathfinders School. In addition to his mother Donna, he is survived by his loving companion Bonnie Campbell of West Bridgewater and their children Jack, Nicholas and Leighann; his Aunt Gail Eidson Jones; cousins Stephanie and Ashley, and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Darlene Grindell. Funeral services are private. Donations in Marcs memory may be sent to Go Fund Me, Marc Peters Memorial, Vemno bonniec472. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
