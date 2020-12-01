1/1
Marcia L. Baldi
1939 - 2020
Marcia Lee (Sinclair) Baldi, 81, passed away with her husband, Daniel, at her side on Nov. 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton from complications with Type I diabetes. Marcia was diagnosed with diabetes as a teenager, which she fought with Dans help throughout her life. Raised in Watertown, Massachusetts, Marcia met Dan while a student at Watertown High School on a snowy St. Patricks Day in 1956, the beginning of a lifelong romance. Following high school, Marcia attended Pierce Secretarial School to become a medical secretary for Dr. Walter at Brigham & Womens Hospital in Boston. In 1961, Marcia married Dan and later settled down in Brockton to raise their family together. Marcia devoted herself to her husband, her children, and her collies while Dan taught science at Holbrook High School. After Dan retired from teaching in 1993, Marcia and Dan set out to enjoy their time together, visiting her brother Tom at his home in Lisbon, New Hampshire, researching family history, canoeing local lakes and ponds, vacationing with family, and enjoying lobster rolls with her childhood friend Dinny and her husband Dana McCurdy of Bath, Maine. In addition to her husband Daniel, Marcia leaves her son Mark and his wife Elizabeth of West Boylston, daughter Linda of Marshfield, and daughter Jill and her husband Mark Freeman of Bridgewater. A sweet and gentle Nana, Marcia will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Rachael Baldi, Benjamin Baldi, Amanda Baldi, Ethan Freeman and Kate Freeman. She also leaves her brother Tom of Lisbon, NH; cousins Cathy and Kevin Davis of Merrimack, NH and Martin Sienkiewicz of Ashby, and sister in-law Bonnie Covell of Hudson, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews. After a private viewing at Waitt Funeral Home in Brockton, a graveside service is being held for family and friends at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown at 1:30 on Tuesday, December 1. Covid-19 guidelines for masking and social distancing will be observed. Donations may be made in Marcias memory to the American Diabetes Association at www. diabetes.org, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, 1-800-DIABETES, or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, 1-800-242-8721. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Ridgelawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
