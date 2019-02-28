|
Margaret Ann (Wood) Baker, age 81, of West Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, after a lengthy illness. Born Tuesday, June 1, 1937, in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Vernon L. and Margaret A. (Meehan) Wood. Margaret was a resident of West Bridgewater for the past 53 years, for 24 of those 53 years she worked for Shaw's Supermarket and prior to that she worked for the West Bridgewater Public School System. Margaret supported various charitable and community organizations and enjoyed reading, knitting, sunbathing, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her 5 children, Donald G. Baker and his fiance Paula of Whitman, Lynne Baker Jackson of Plymouth, Deborah Baker Gorman and her partner Timothy of East Bridgewater, Tracey McCarthy and her husband Patrick, Craig Baker of West Bridgewater. She was the sister of Alice Butkiewicz of Florida, Jean Kilyanczik of N.H., Alfred Wood of Hanover, and John Wood and his wife Patricia of Florida and Cape Cod. She had nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Lawrence Wood, Kenneth Wood, and Mary Wood Carriere. She was also predeceased by her former husband, Gilbert D. Baker Jr. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home Chapel for All Faiths, 647 Main Street, Brockton. For directions or to send a condolence or flowers, please visit www.d-mfh.com. Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home 647 Main St., Brockton 508-586-4391
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2019