Margaret "Peggy" Anne (Benoit) Clark passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on March 8, 2020. She is survived by her five children, Catherine Usoff and her husband Joseph (Acton), Roxanne Montgomery and her husband Michael (Whitman), John Clark and his wife Karen (Bingham, ME), Timothy Clark and his wife Barbie (Middletown, DE), and Daniel Clark (Mansfield); as well as her former husband, John Clark (Bingham, ME). She leaves behind twelve grandchildren, Becca, Nick, Margo, Cassi, Heather, Jennifer, Christine, Kelly, Amanda, Caden, Melanie and her husband Shamus, and Gabby. She is also survived by her siblings, Winnifred Love (Abington), Antoinette and Christos Zigouras (Abington), Ida and David Frazier (Abington), Theresa and Richard Adams (Brentwood, CA) and Richard Benoit and Barry Achung (Marblehead). Margaret was preceded in death by her siblings, Edward Benoit (Mascoutah, IL), John Benoit (Nova Scotia, Canada), Marcella Benoit (Abington), Willard Benoit (Somerville), James Benoit (Abington), and Leo Benoit (Abington). Margaret was born October 7, 1939, in Boston, to the late Margaret and Edmund Benoit. Peggy graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in 1957, and married John "Jack" Clark in 1960. She worked for many years in the Holbrook school system, retiring around 1995. A parishioner and former choir member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Rockland, Peggy was a devout Catholic. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family and her close friends, the late Regina and Tom Nee. Her grandchildren have fond memories of Nana Camp and her stories about the good old days. She enjoyed many spirited discussions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the (heart.org) or the Holy Family Catholic Church in Rockland. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Thursday, March 12, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Rockland, at 9 a.m. Visitation Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. Interment in St. Michaels Cemetery, Avon. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2020