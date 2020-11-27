Margaret A. Peg (Leonard) Druhan, 81, of Brockton passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was the eldest daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Airey) Leonard and grew up in the Mission Hill Parish, Roxbury. Peg was educated through Mission Hill Church, graduating from Mission High, class of 1956. She worked in the insurance industry in town Boston before moving to Brockton to live and raise her family. She began her career as an Event Planner at Christo's II, working for the Tsaganis family for over 25 years. She was a permanent fixture and proud to be part of a landmark restaurant and function hall, located on the Citys East side of Brockton. Peg's personal connection, attention to detail and incredible work ethic gained her a reputation as the person to see when planning a wedding or function. Peg was sought out by many a "bride to be" to help plan and coordinate their dream wedding. Peg was happiest when she was with her children, where she planned day trips to the oceans of Marshfield, vacations on Cape Cod, winter stays in Naples, Florida, and Sunday car rides in search of a good cup of coffee and the perfect danish or brownie. She was a strong, independent woman who loved working outdoors in the yard. Always up for a good laugh, Peg was at her best during the holidays, where life took place around the kitchen table sharing stories of growing up on Mission Hill or the "Hill" if you were ever lucky to live there, and finishing the day dancing to the R&B classics from the 60s and 70s, particularly the Stylistics and Earth Wind and Fire, surrounded by her sisters, children, nephews and nieces Peg was the loving mother of Monica A. Druhan of South Boston, Robert C. Druhan of Brockton, and Christine M. Druhan of Naples FL, always providing strength and guidance. Loving sister of Patricia Mikolic of CA, Kathy Leonard of Sandwich, the late Thomas Leonard of Boxford, and the late Marie Tuplin of East Bridgewater. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. All are cordially invited to a visitation period with the family on Sun. Nov. 29th at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St., EAST BRIDGEWATER from 11am to 1pm. A private service for the family will begin at 1pm. Please respect covid-19 restrictions, wear a mask, and observe social distance guidelines. For online guestbook please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332