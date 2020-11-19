Margaret A. (Berkeley) Gill, 85, of Brockton, passed away on November 17, 2020. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy Class of 1952 in Brighton. Margaret was a devoted caretaker for the elderly, working for Catholic Charities in Brockton for many years. She later worked in banking for several years until her retirement. She enjoyed baking, most notable were her famous chocolate chip cookies, the best on the East Coast. Margaret loved nature, from family camping trips in the White Mountains to beach days spent in Plymouth. She also enjoyed traveling and bike rides in Boston and Hingham. Margaret was the wife of the late Kenneth L. Gill Sr.; beloved mother of Jeffrey Gill of Brockton, Christopher Gill and his wife Lauren of Norton, Melissa Gill of Rockland, and the late Kenneth L. Gill Jr. and Diane M. Pittman; loving grandmother of April Mattoon (and Charles), Daniel Pittman, Rachel Gill, Erin Gill, Ryan Gill, Nicholas Gill, and Robert Goode; great-grandmother of Ruby, Alabama and Asher; sister of the late Virginia Oschwald, David Berkeley Jr., and Mary Dolaher; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to memorial calling hours Sunday, November 22nd from 12-3 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private burial. Memorial gifts may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572 (https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/
