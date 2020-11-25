Or Copy this URL to Share

Pegge was born March 30, 1942, to the late Margaret (Mahoney) and John Hall.

Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as an office manager at Bridgewater State College, where she worked for many years.

She excelled at planning events and get-togethers for family and friends, always arranging for every last detail.

She also enjoyed traveling, golfing, spending time with her friends at Bay View in Bourne, Mass., and she especially loved sharing time with her grandchildren and attending all of their events. She was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Taunton.

Pegge will forever be remembered by her beloved son, Brian M. Powers and his wife Flor of Saunderstown, R.I.; 3 grandchildren, Andrea, Kevin, and Ashley; her brother, James Hall and his wife Gail of Coral Springs, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Margaret Litzen and her husband Roy of Raynham, Mass.; her late sister-in-law, Mary Brothers and her husband Alan of Taunton; and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Joan Hooben of Taunton and Mary Lou Hall of North Easton.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton. A funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

