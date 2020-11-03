Margaret C. (Deehan) Shields, 97, formerly of Whitman and Falmouth, died Saturday October 31, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to the late John G. Shields. Born and raised in Whitman, she was the third child of the late John T. and Margaret (Nash) Deehan and a graduate of Whitman High School, Class of 1940. Prior to her retirement, Margaret had been a familiar face in the community working many years at the former Sally Dress Shop of Whitman. She was a longtime communicant of the Holy Ghost Church, serving as CCD coordinator for many years. She was also an active parishioner at St. Patrick Church in Falmouth. Margaret enjoyed the love and support of her sisters and brother and was very proud of her children, grandchildren, her many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. She was the loving mother of Ellen Gormley and her husband Jamie of Canton, William Shields and his wife Laurie of Charlestown, RI and the late Karen Shields. Adoring grandmother of Sarah Shields of Medford, Ryan and Julie Gormley of Canton, Alana Shields of East Hampton and Daniel Shields of Bend, OR. Devoted sister of Frances Mahoney and her husband Robert of Whitman, Kathleen Willett and her husband Robert of East Bridgewater and Deanna Bermingham and her husband Doug of Whitman and the late Marie Phinney, Ann McGunnigle and William Deehan. She is also survived by many generations of nieces and nephews as well as countless friends. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, November 4, from 4-6 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. All other services are private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com
