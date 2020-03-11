|
Margaret E. Gronlund, 68, of Bridgewater, formerly of Hanson, passed away peacefully March 7, 2020, after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Born in Brockton, May 31 1951, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Beulah (Ellis) Baldwin. She was a 1971 graduate of Brockton High School and a graduate of Southeastern Regional Vocational School, where she earned her degree as a nurse's aide.
She worked at West Acres Nursing Home in Brockton and at Brockton VA taking care of Vietnam veterans. She also worked for Wyman's Nursery in Hanson and Thom McCann Shoes in Brockton and volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Hanson.
She loved gardening, photography, ceramics, painting, her dogs and growing her hair out and donating it to Locks of Love.
She was the devoted wife of Ralph A Gronlund for 38 years; and loving mother to Sandra Gronlund of Pawtucket, R.I., Gary and his wife Veronica Gronlund of Forestdale, Scott and his wife Tiara Gronlund of Newalla, Okla., and Christopher Gronlund of Thornton, N.H. She leaves five grandchildren, Erika Yetto, Christo Pierce, Nicholas Gronlund and Matthew and Amanda Ethier, and two great-grandchildren, Harlyn and Bradley Ethier. She is also survived by her sister, Joanne (Baldwin) Gates of Rochester; her nieces and nephews, Tony Baldwin, Marrisa Gormican, Deidre, Shane and Barry Gates, Dawn Allen; and her "Nurse Navigator" and good friend, Ruth LaBonte. She was also the sister to the late George W. Baldwin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Congregational Church of Hanson, 639 High Street, Hanson, MA 02341, or an act of kindness to anyone in need, be done in her memory.
Peggy's funeral will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, Hanson.
For more information, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020