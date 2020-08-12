Margaret I. (Cudmore) MacDonald, of Avon, passed away peacefully, July 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. "Mickey" MacDonald. Loving mother of Laurie (MacDonald) Lemieux of Avon and the late Ross A. MacDonald and Robert A. MacDonald Jr. Dear sister of Kathryn Demoss of Westport, Ruth Cudmore of Beverly, and the late Shirley Stressenger, and James Cudmore. Daughter of the late Beaman E. and Maude (Wilbur) Cudmore. Cherished grandmother of Melissa A. (Lemieux) Breault of Worcester, Allyson M. Lemieux and Matthew J. Lemieux, both of Avon, and great-grandmother of Devin Keith, Savanna Keith, Jeremiah Deslances, and Ricky Breault III. Margaret graduated from Dedham High School with the class of 1948 and retired from Roger Keith & Sons Insurance. She was a member of the Avon Baptist Church. She loved crafting, sewing, knitting, and especially enjoyed spending time with family. A memorial service will be held at the Avon Baptist Church on Friday, August 14, at 10 a.m., followed by a committal service at Avon Cemetery. For online guest book, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
.