1/
Margaret I. MacDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret I. (Cudmore) MacDonald, of Avon, passed away peacefully, July 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. "Mickey" MacDonald. Loving mother of Laurie (MacDonald) Lemieux of Avon and the late Ross A. MacDonald and Robert A. MacDonald Jr. Dear sister of Kathryn Demoss of Westport, Ruth Cudmore of Beverly, and the late Shirley Stressenger, and James Cudmore. Daughter of the late Beaman E. and Maude (Wilbur) Cudmore. Cherished grandmother of Melissa A. (Lemieux) Breault of Worcester, Allyson M. Lemieux and Matthew J. Lemieux, both of Avon, and great-grandmother of Devin Keith, Savanna Keith, Jeremiah Deslances, and Ricky Breault III. Margaret graduated from Dedham High School with the class of 1948 and retired from Roger Keith & Sons Insurance. She was a member of the Avon Baptist Church. She loved crafting, sewing, knitting, and especially enjoyed spending time with family. A memorial service will be held at the Avon Baptist Church on Friday, August 14, at 10 a.m., followed by a committal service at Avon Cemetery. For online guest book, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved